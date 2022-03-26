ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.20.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 193,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a one year low of $86.01 and a one year high of $146.20.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ExlService by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ExlService by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

