Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Experian has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

