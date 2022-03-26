Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 90.1% in March

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EXPGY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 97,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. Experian has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $49.97.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.
Experian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.
