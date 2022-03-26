Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,394,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,656,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

