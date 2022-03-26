Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EYEN stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.07.
In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 10,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 42,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 88,030 shares of company stock valued at $251,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Eyenovia (Get Rating)
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.