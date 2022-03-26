Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EYEN stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 10,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 42,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 88,030 shares of company stock valued at $251,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Eyenovia by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Eyenovia (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

