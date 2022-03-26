FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.750-$13.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.75-13.15 EPS.

Shares of FDS opened at $414.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $304.07 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

