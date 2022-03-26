FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $346.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $346.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.50.

NYSE FDS opened at $414.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.40 and its 200-day moving average is $429.19.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

