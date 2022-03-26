FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.50.

FDS opened at $414.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.40 and its 200-day moving average is $429.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $304.07 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

