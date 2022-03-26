Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 1.5%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 54,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 81,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$84.18 million and a P/E ratio of -20.67.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.