Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

FANH opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

