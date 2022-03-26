Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 836.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

