Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $16.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of FSLY opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. Fastly has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

