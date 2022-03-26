FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded FAT Brands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FAT Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

