FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $44,485,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 46,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.56. 1,447,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.