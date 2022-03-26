FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.37. FedNat shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 36,481 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.