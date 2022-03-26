Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 339,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Femasys stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Femasys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FEMY. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

