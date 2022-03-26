Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Up 0.6%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 4,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

