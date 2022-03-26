Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDUS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 105,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,480. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.32%.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.