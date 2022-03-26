FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.88. FIGS shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 16,955 shares.

Specifically, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

