Financial Contrast: Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) versus Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.62, indicating that its stock price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58% Agora -43.07% -8.20% -7.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Agora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 2.68 -$13.91 million N/A N/A Agora $167.98 million 6.54 -$72.36 million ($0.66) -15.71

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Agora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Agora 0 1 3 0 2.75

Agora has a consensus price target of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 281.87%. Given Agora’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

Agora beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud, DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), which secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform, DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), which secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux, and OSX, ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac, ArcMail, which provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions, FileFacets, which provides data classification and governance technology, supporting CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops, WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify r

About Agora (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

