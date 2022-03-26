Financial Contrast: Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) & Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Compass Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.88 billion 1.19 $171.48 million $1.19 10.58 Compass Group $24.69 billion 1.59 $488.48 million N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nihon Kohden and Compass Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 10.41% 17.24% 12.90% Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nihon Kohden pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Compass Group beats Nihon Kohden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden (Get Rating)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

