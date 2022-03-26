First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

First Bank stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.