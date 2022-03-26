First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target Lowered to $900.00 at Piper Sandler

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $16.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $20.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $22.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $881.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $971.20.

FCNCA opened at $686.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $763.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $817.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $641.30 and a one year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 79.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.49%.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,971,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

