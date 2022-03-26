First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Declares Dividend of $0.40

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.
OTCMKTS FFMR opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. First Farmers Financial has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $57.00.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
