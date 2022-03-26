First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $597,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

