First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.74. The company had a trading volume of 714,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,022. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

