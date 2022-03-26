First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

FTCS stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

