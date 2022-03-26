First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, an increase of 635.0% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after buying an additional 140,016 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period.

FV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.84. 170,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,646. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

