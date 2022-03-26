First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,987. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

