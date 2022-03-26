First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter.

