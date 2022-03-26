First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of DVLU opened at $26.16 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.74% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

