First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FEMS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,108 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.