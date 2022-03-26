First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FEP opened at $38.62 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter.

