First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 32.33% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.