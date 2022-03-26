First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.295 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.