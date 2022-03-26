First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of FTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.72. 33,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.53. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $94.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $148,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

