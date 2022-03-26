First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.268 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

