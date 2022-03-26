First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

