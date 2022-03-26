First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $53.10 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

