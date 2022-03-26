First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 123,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203,589 shares during the last quarter.

