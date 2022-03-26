First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.03. 153,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 209,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 465,512 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,799,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.