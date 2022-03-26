First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FAB opened at $75.78 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period.

