First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $51.21 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

