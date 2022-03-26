First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter.

