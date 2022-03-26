First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:ROBT)

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

ROBT traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $47.18. 11,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,796. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 618.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 72,656 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period.

