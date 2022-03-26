First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

