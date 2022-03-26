First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter.

