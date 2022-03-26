First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of FTXN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 244,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000.

