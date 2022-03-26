First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $71.52 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 121.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

