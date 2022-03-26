First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.20 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period.

